KINGSPORT — Niswonger Children’s Hospital partnered with Fun Fest to create an event full of family fun. The result was Kids Central, which took place Monday at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
Tara Chadwell, director of children’s resources at Niswonger, said that Kids Central promotes “kids and families moving together.”
As a result, the event offered a multitude of physical activities. They included bounce houses, pickleball, soccer, yoga, obstacle courses and wood building workshops.
The event wasn’t limited to exercising bodies, however. Tents from various organizations provided attendees with a wealth of information about nutrition and wellness. Chadwell said each tent had a health and/or physical component.
Small prizes such as plastic flying discs and books were handed out at tables too.
Additionally, there were several food vendors. Volunteers were also on hand to offer friendly interactions and answer any questions.
Kids Central would not have been possible if not for the committee made up of members from Fun Fest, Niswonger, Indian Path Hospital, and Kingsport Parks and Rec.
They started starting planning Kids Central early this year, and their attention to detail was evident in the success of the event. Many families were present with their kids, who had wide smiles on their faces.
Kids Central will continue Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.
