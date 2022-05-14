GATE CITY — When members of Gate City Frontier peer down Jackson Street in downtown, they see two things: a town they aim to breathe life into and the place they hope to see their kids enjoy for years to come.
“We want to bring life back to the town,” said Allan “Cotton” Roberts, town council member and Gate City Frontier chairman. “We don’t want the town to die. It died for several years. We’re trying to bring it back to life.”
Gate City Frontier is a nonprofit organization designed in 2015 to promote and revitalize Historic Downtown Gate City.
The group is led by Leslie Crawford and partners with the town to improve downtown and to host a healthy list of events.
“We want to focus on faith, family and friendly events,” Gate City Frontier Vice Chairman Donnie Alley told the Times News. “Our events are going to be for everybody.”
Events of all sorts line the group’s calendar, such as Run The Gate on June 11 and the town’s first-ever Jeep Jamboree — complete with red, white and blue rubber ducks — scheduled for May 28.
“We’ve gotten texts and emails and people reaching out to us,” Alley said about the Jeep event. “We’ve gotten a big response to it, so we’re really looking forward to that. There is a lot of interest in that event already.”
The group will also host its inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash on July 2 along with other events like the Back to School Bash in August, a Harvest Moon Festival in the fall and many more each month.
The other primary focus for the group is the Gate City Theater.
The plan for the building is a grand one that coincides with Scott County’s overall outdoors theme. Part of the town’s plans to reconstruct the 200-seat venue include a plexiglass roof and a retractable door at the end of the structure, exposing the vast, green mountains that stand just behind the stage.
“With all the outdoor activities we have in Scott County, we thought it would fit right in.”
The town was on track to revitalize the theater when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing the transformation plans to a screeching halt. Currently, the theater that sits on Jackson Street is an empty shell of a venue waiting to be transformed into a community hub for music, theater and other events.
Roberts said the town had some work done in the past on the theater and was able to host small bands and a movie event with a blow-up screen where a stage would be. However, Roberts said, the steel joists began to rust. A structural engineer recently assessed the building and is set to offer a report on what work needs to be done to utilize the venue again.
“We are trying to get back on track again and moving in the right direction,” Roberts said.
The group also aims to support local businesses, which seem to be popping up throughout Gate City at the moment, Alley said.
“People seem like they want to come back to town,” Alley said, referring to the slowdown brought on by the pandemic in recent years. “I hear people say, ‘I want to buy local.’ And it seems like these businesses are doing well.”
Work is underway on a Mexican restaurant that plans to open across from the courthouse, and the former filling station near Jackson Street is set to become a barbecue restaurant. Meanwhile, a shaved ice business, The Ice Box, is set to open this month.
Group members said they also aim to better the whole of downtown. Recently, Gate City Frontier worked to secure a $35,000 grant to help moderate to low-income families remodel their homes near downtown.
“We want to do that kind of thing to try to help the citizens of the town,” Roberts said.
Gate City Frontier also recently held a group cleanup event and hosted a community meet and greet last month to talk with those interested in volunteering for various events and projects in the town.
“Everybody had the same theme,” Roberts said, referring to the community meet and greet event. “They wanted to see Gate City come back to life. They wanted their kids to be able to live here and stay here instead of moving away. They want to give back to the town. I was really encouraged by that.”
Mostly, the group aims to accomplish one all-encompassing task: to see more people appreciate and experience small town life in downtown Gate City.
“I want my kids to stay here, local,” Alley said. “You want to see young people on the streets again and, through some of these events, we are seeing that. And we are seeing people traveling from Jonesborough and Pikeville, Kentucky, to our events.
“We want people to shop, eat and keep stuff here in town where we’re local,” Alley said. “This money goes into local business people. It helps families here in town. This is where we want to keep it.”