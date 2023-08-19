BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Southwest Virginia might not the the first location you think of when on the hunt for Puerto Rican music. But thanks to Kadencia, that won’t be the case come Aug. 26.

The Afro-Puerto Rican ensemble, Kadencia, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus, thanks to the Wise, Virginia nonprofit, Pro-Art, and Mountain Empire.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you