BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Southwest Virginia might not the the first location you think of when on the hunt for Puerto Rican music. But thanks to Kadencia, that won’t be the case come Aug. 26.
The Afro-Puerto Rican ensemble, Kadencia, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus, thanks to the Wise, Virginia nonprofit, Pro-Art, and Mountain Empire.
Kadencia is an orchestra dedicated to conserving and promoting Afro-Puerto Rican music. According to a press release from Pro-Art, the ensemble plays bomba and plena, music and dance styles native to Puerto Rico, in its traditional percussive form.
Kadencia was founded in Puerto Rico by singer-songwriter Maurice Sanabria-Ortiz and percussionist Roberto Candelario. The ensemble was created in late 2018, with the help of percussionists Maurice “Tito” Sanabria and Santos Ramirez. According to the release, they are now based out of Richmond, Virginia.
Bomba, plena and salsa music includes rhythms that are native to Puerto Rico. According to Kadencia’s website, the music was forged out of a necessity to communicate through songs — everything that is good and bad about history, culture, and daily life.
“Music is one of the primary channels used by our people, whether in the mountains or ‘barrios,’ to express social and economic injustice,” the ensemble explains on its website. “Bomba and Plena are also conduits of joy that make people sing and dance like there is no tomorrow.
“Our mission is simple and straightforward; we will make you dance and have a great time while learning about the culture and music of Puerto Rico. We look forward to discussing how Kadencia can serve your musical, educational and cultural needs.”
Kadencia has performed at festivals and events throughout the world, such as the Que Pasa? Festival, Richmond’s Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival, Viva RVA Hispanic Music Festival, the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, Chesterfield County’s Festival de Música and the Richmond Folk Festival, among others.
Kadencia’s performance is brought to Southwest Virginia by the Pro-Art Association and Mountain Empire Community College in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 47th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations go to www.proartva.org.
