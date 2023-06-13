BLOUNTVILLE — Mountain soul music will fill a summer night when Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys kickoff Northeast State Community College’s annual “Hot Nights, Cool Music” summer concert series later this month.
Mychals performs June 27 at the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts theater on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public. All performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
It would be an understatement to call Mychals’ music a journey to simpler times, according to a news release from Northeast. His unique style, best described as Appalachian Mountain Soul, recounts stories like those of his daddy and granddaddy, running moonshine in the late 1920s to avoid working the local mines.
The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin, bass) takes storytelling inspirations from long-time greats like Merle Haggard, Hal Ketcham and Jim Croce.
In March of 2023 Justin signed with Curtain Call Records and Promotions. His first releases with Curtain Call Records are Die With An Empty Gun and Hallelujah Hill., Both videos have garnered over 500k views on his Facebook and You Tube platforms.
Those two songs are featured on his Appalachian Mountain Soul CD. The album features songs of his Mountain heritage and were co-written with Benny Wilson. The song tracks feature the dobro playing of Jacob Metz and the masterful fiddling of Carson Peters.
Mychals’ other albums include Days of Thunder (1998,) Mandolin Morning (2014) and Lilac (2018.) All three albums were self-produced with Mandolin Morning being recorded at his former studio, Soundhouse Recording, while Lilac was recorded at Daywind Studios in Nashville. Days of Thunder was recorded at White Room Studios in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The band’s music can be heard on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
In 2003, he created the Justin Mychals Child Cancer Foundation, which aimed to help families of those battling cancer pay day-to-day expenses. The foundation raised more than $400,000 before Justin stepped away, and it was rebranded as Lake Wylie Children’s Charity.