 JUSTIN MYCHALS AND THE CATHEAD BUISCUIT BOYS VIA NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — Mountain soul music will fill a summer night when Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys kickoff Northeast State Community College’s annual “Hot Nights, Cool Music” summer concert series later this month.

Mychals performs June 27 at the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts theater on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public. All performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

