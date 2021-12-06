KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Art Guild will host the Just Plein Nuts Group Art Show in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St.
The show opens Thursday and runs through Feb. 7, 2022.
“Just Plein Nuts” features 12 artists from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia: John Youssi, Janet Hartmann, Don Gotterbarn, JoAnne McDonough, Mary Ann Grib, Brenda Bundrant, Kathy Hawk, Carol Dixon, Renee Pitts, Katie Hodge, David Kramer and Lisa Reiter.
These artists are members of the Just Plein Nuts group who work in oil, acrylic, pastel, monotype and watercolor — outdoors every week from March through November.
Doe River, Warriors Path, Steele Creek Park, and Allandale Mansion are just a few locations represented in the show.
An opening reception scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Renaissance Gallery will feature live demonstrations of “plein air” painting using watercolors and monotype printing. The public is invited to come and meet all of the artists.
Just Plein Nuts is an informal group started eight years ago to bring together artists who like to paint outdoors and share their experiences. It is open to all artists. If you are interested in finding out more or just following the group’s travels, go to the Just Plein Nuts Facebook page.