KINGSPORT — Two groups have scheduled events in the Model City to commemorate Juneteenth.

The following events (except the Thursday online event) are at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and Ball Field, 301 Louis St. at MLK Drive.

The events are free, and parking is also free in the nearby Eastman parking lot.

Events and activities are subject to change.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

6 p.m. — Virtual presentation on Juneteenth, the Constitution and Civil Rights with Dr. Stewart Harris, associate director, Abraham Lincoln Institute for the Study of Leadership and Public Policy, Lincoln Memorial University. www.FaceBook.com/EastmanChemicalCo

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

6 p.m. — Juneteenth Parade from Centennial Park, downtown Kingsport, to the Dobbins Ball Field, Louis Street and MLK Drive, Riverview

5 p.m. — National Guard Drug Stash Mobile in the ball field

8 p.m. — Outdoor movie: “The Nutty Professor” (PG), Dobbins Ball Field (free popcorn and cotton candy)

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

10 a.m. — Opening ceremony, special letter of welcome, Calvin Sneed

“Amazing Grace” by Abey Hensley

10:30 a.m. — Purpose of Juneteenth: Eastman Connect, Bishop Ron Collins and Karen Ellison

Juneteenth proclamation from Mayor Pat Shull

“Kingsport” from Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt

Words of Unity from Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Miles Burdine

Remarks from Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tracey Kittrell

Reading of Tennessee Legislature resolution by Kingsport Alderman Paul Montgomery

Remarks from Sullivan County Commissioner Hunter Locke

Tolling of the Freedom Bell to begin the Juneteenth Celebration events: Kingsport Alderman Betsy Cooper

Noon to 8 p.m. — DJ Jimmy Jam

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — D-B Double Dual Wrestling Camp, featuring coach Wesley Idlette and Trey and Clint Morrisette

Noon to 1 p.m. — Unity Drum Circle

1 to 2 p.m. — D-B Football Camp, featuring former coach Graham Clark, current coach Joey Christian, former players Teddy Gaines and Malik Foreman

Unity Food Tasting, Douglass Community Room, V.O. Dobbins Community Center

2 to 4 p.m. — D-B Basketball Skills and Drills, featuring former players Dimingo Hale and Travis Sensabaugh

3 to 4 p.m. — Juneteenth Band from Washington, D.C.

4 to 4:30 p.m. — Demonstration by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

4 to 5 p.m. — Concert by Dove Award-winning singer and rap artist Aaron Cole

5 to 5:30 p.m. — School supplies giveaways by the Vic Danger Legacy Bikers

5 to 5:30 p.m. — Holloway Dance Hip Hop (V.O. Dobbins large gymnasium)

5 to 5:45 p.m. — Kaifa African Fashion Show

5:30 to 6 p.m. — Door prizes

5:45 to 6:15 p.m. — Fraternity Step Show by Phi Beta Sigma members

6:20 to 7 p.m. — Juneteenth Band selections

7:15 p.m. — Closing remarks on day’s events; information about Sunday’s activities

Additional ongoing booths and information at the Dobbins Ball Field all day:

Balloon Art by New Vision Youth

Beach Hut

Mona’s Food Factory

Eastman Connect Resource Group booth

Joe Bradley Inflatables

Sons and Daughters of Douglass Alumni Association

Central Baptist Church voter registration

Job Corps — Shiloh Baptist Church

Northeast State Community College — drones and helicopter

Sullivan County Health Department — SCAD

KT — Notary Mobile Tina Thompson

United Healthcare

Girls, Inc.

Appalachian Literacy Initiative — book giveaways

Northwestern Mutual Finances and Insurance

Clark Funeral Home

Sack races in field

Kid’s Center

Johnson City NAACP/UMOJA Face Painting

Dancing on the Stage

Food booths and vendors (fish, wings, bologna sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks)

Lamplight Theater

Creations by Tish and Angie

Friends & Neighbors

New Vision Youth & Children of the Community free T-shirt giveaway

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office youth fingerprinting (must have parent present)

Marsh Blood Mobile Unit

Kingsport Fire Department

Sister’s Cravings

KHRA Life Skills

Farmasi by Radiance Skin Cosmetics

Soloist rap artist Zacharias Dukes

Operation HOPE/First Horizon Bank National Community Outreach

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

4 to 5 p.m. — Welcome and prayer from Minister Tanya Foreman

Scripture by Pastor Barry Braun

Musical Selection from Abey Hensely

Atlanta gospel soloist Bonita Williamson

Juneteenth poem by Sister Donna Morrisette

Why Juneteenth by Bishop Ronnie Collins

Music by Christian singer Tobias

Closing remarks by Bishop Ronnie Collins

Benediction by Rev. Kenneth Calvert

TRI-CITIES JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL

The Tri-Cities Juneteenth Festival returns to the Model City from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Kingsport Memorial Gardens Park (on Fort Henry Drive) across from Dobyns-Bennett High School.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• Vendors and food trucks (noon to 9 p.m.)

• Kids Zone with bouncy houses, face painting and crafts (noon to 5 p.m.)

• COVID-19 vaccinations by the Sullivan County Health Department (noon to 6 p.m.)

• Proclamations from Sullivan County (2 p.m.) and Kingsport (4:30 p.m.)

• Stilt walker performances (4 and 7 p.m.)

• Historical presentation by Sherman Patrick, professor of African-American history (1:30 p.m.)

“We have a very diverse lineup of entertainment. All of our artists are minorities, but they all sing different genres of music including country, hip hop, Latin American and rock,” organizer Kiera Moore Majeed said.

• T.R. and Carla Dunn, gospel (2 p.m.)

• Tobias, contemporary Christian (4:45 p.m.)

• Jay Davis, country soul (5:30 p.m.)

• T.J. Darnell, acoustic rock (6:15 p.m.)

• Florencia, Latin American (7:30 p.m.)

• Ishmael Nahemia, hip hop (8 p.m.)

• Tyrique Shahmir, hip hop (8:30 p.m.)