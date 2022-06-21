BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again; they've added something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it's free.
On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever "June Jam" on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
Live music will be provided by Glade Springs, Virginia, based The Ledgerwoods, who will use the pavilion in The Dennis Houser Park at Deery Inn as a stage.
Angela Crane is marketing associate for the SCDA&T.
"Bring a chair or a blanket and come join the fun," Crane said. "This is the first time we've had an evening event like this, and we hope the community enjoys it. We know several other concert series are available in different locales across the region, and the heritage of music in this area made this a natural choice for a new event here in Blountville."
Food trucks scheduled for Thursday include Munchie Machine, Kona Ice and Wetzel's Pretzel's, Crane said.
Food trucks are set to open by 6 p.m., and music will begin at 7 p.m.
A second June Jam is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, and will feature Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. The same times as this week's concert apply.
Interim department director Matthew Johnson said only the two "June Jams" are currently planned for this summer.
"It's never been done before," Johnson said. "We wanted to do two under the 'June Jams' title and see what kind of public response we get. We hope we get a crowd and enough positive feedback to look at expanding the series next summer."
For more information, visit www.historicsullivan.com or call (423) 323-4660.