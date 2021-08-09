KINGSPORT — Moriah Bechtel recently went to the Kingsport Carousel with her boyfriend, Greyson Bledsoe.
The couple were attending a special party for Greyson’s niece, who was starting first grade this year. The young girl had a rough time last year, starting kindergarten and dealing with the pandemic, so she wasn’t too excited about the start of a new school year.
Her family thought a day at the carousel would be great. Sounds like fun, right? Well, that’s what Moriah thought too. Turns out, it was an elaborate ruse just to get her to ride the carousel on a Friday afternoon.
“It was really fun. We were getting on (the carousel) and Greyson was telling me about local history, about the carousel, and as we were riding around, the last time I saw these two people holding signs that read ‘Will you marry me?’ Moriah said. “I thought, ‘Why are these old people holding these signs? We’re the only ones here.’ I was so confused.”
But the confusion quickly went away and Moriah suddenly realized that her boyfriend of 18 months was proposing. Of course, she said yes and the couple are planning to be married in June 2022.
“We got off the carousel and (Greyson) said these are my grandparents, who I had not met yet,” Moriah said. “It was really romantic and really surprising, and afterwards we went to the lobby, and friends and family were there, and they apologized for lying for months.”
The planning for the surprise proposal took about five months, Greyson said. The family had to rent the carousel, create the signs, have friends and family show up (but not be seen) and an employee at the carousel (Monica Sears) had to be looped in on the surprise so the timing would be perfect.
“She’s really good at figuring stuff out and I really didn’t have a whole lot of time to put anything together with more people,” Greyson said. “Every day was a lie, but I just had to keep the surprise in a lockbox.”
Sears, who is the carousel secretary, believes this is the first time anyone has proposed at the carousel.
“The timing was everything. She was totally surprised and it was wonderful,” Sears said. “It’s the most perfect place for families, and it’s just romantic and relaxed. The carousel is everything we need it to be in our lives, especially right now, and it was wonderful to be a part of that.”
Moriah, 25, was born in Abingdon and raised in the Johnson City/Jonesborough area; Greyson, 26, spent his first few years in Kingsport before his family moved to Jonesborough. His mother’s family is from Kingsport, his father’s from Johnson City.
Both are school teachers. Moriah lives and works in South Carolina; Greyson teaches at Providence Academy. The couple have dated for the past 18 months, but have known each other since the third grade. For their first date, Moriah wanted to go to Pal’s.
“We got to know each other a lot more deeply as we’ve been dating, and I really wasn’t expecting anything because the (marriage) timeline Greyson has talked about in the past, it could be another year and I’m willing to wait,” Moriah said. “All the while he had been lying to me and I didn’t realize he was throwing me off the scent.”