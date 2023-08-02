Gordon Edwards is part of the team that discovered a mass grave site of cholera victims from the 1873 cholera epidemic in Jonesborough. Edwards, along with other Heritage Alliance volunteers, will be on-site at the Aug. 12 event to educate visitors on Jonesborough’s local cemeteries.
Gordon Edwards is part of the team that discovered a mass grave site of cholera victims from the 1873 cholera epidemic in Jonesborough. Edwards, along with other Heritage Alliance volunteers, will be on-site at the Aug. 12 event to educate visitors on Jonesborough’s local cemeteries.
HERITAGE ALLIANCE
Heritage Alliance volunteers plan to dress in clothing reminiscent of the 1800s for the upcoming event in the cemetery.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Some might find it strange to spend an evening in a cemetery. But in Jonesborough, it’s just another Saturday night.
“It used to be a common thing for families and friends to gather in the cemetery and picnic, share stories of their loved ones and relax,” said Anne Mason, the Heritage Alliance executive director, in a press release. “There was nothing odd about it. Cemeteries are sacred spaces, but they’re also public spaces, and we want people to come and tour the cemetery and learn more about the community they live in.”
The Heritage Alliance will host a Summer Social in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tour guides (some in period costume) will answer questions and share history from the Rocky Hill and College Hill cemeteries.
During the event, the Heritage Alliance will also unveil a temporary marker honoring the victims of the 1873 cholera epidemic and marking the mass grave from that historic event.
The mass grave was rediscovered in March by Heritage Alliance volunteer Gordon Edwards and Dr. Robert Jones with the Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary, the release said. Ground-penetrating radar was used to locate the mass grave after the cholera epidemic moved through Jonesborough from mid-July to August of 1873, 150 years ago exactly. More information about the mass grave and the search to locate it will soon be included on the Heritage Alliance’s website at www.heritageall.org.
In addition to cemetery exploration, the Aug. 12 event will include ice cream at $2 a scoop courtesy of MOM’s Ice Cream with Munchies on Main. According to the release, ice cream sales will benefit the historic preservation of the cemeteries. Attendees can also help hand-crank their own ice cream for $2.
Parking is available at the First Baptist Church, located at 201 E. Main St., in their side parking lot. There is no parking at the cemetery, but it is a short walk from the church parking lot, the release said. A golf cart shuttle will also be available throughout the evening from the First Baptist Church parking lot.