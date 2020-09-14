Art can inspire others to work toward a better tomorrow for our community. Art can truly impact our world in a positive manner. The McKinney Center wanted this year’s Juried Art Exhibition to demonstrate the good that can come from persevering through the trials of the times we have recently faced — the uncertainty, loss, discord and isolation.
The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Community, Change & Connection.”
The McKinney Center encouraged artists to create something that spoke to those three words. This week, the Town of Jonesborough announced the artists selected for the eighth annual show.
They are: Carla Taylor, Susan Connelly McClelland, Tony Henson, Liz Layton, Cheryl Tarrant, Joan Elliot, Richard Dwyer, Beverly Thomas Jenkins, Linda Campbell, Thomas White, Mary Nees, Laurie Garland, Gary Burkett, Doriel Mackay Felker, Susan Stacy, Alice Salyer, Bill and Tina Collison, Cade Campbell, Rajani Anand, Doniqua Joyner, Richard Hayward, Sharon Squibb, Jamie Harber and Fredda Roberts.
A panel of three local art professionals — Dick Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Fine Art; Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, Director of the Slocumb and Tipton Galleries at ETSU; and Theresa Hammons, Director of the McKinney Center — juried the exhibition.
Times have been difficult for everyone, especially self-supporting artists and non-profits. Therefore, there was no entry fee and there will be no cash awards for the winners this year. Certificates for Best in Show, second, third and honorable mentions will be presented during the Virtual Exhibition Opening on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page. Judging will be based on the quality of the artwork and the interpretation of this year’s theme.
All forms of art were accepted, including mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, ceramic and jewelry. All entries had to be original works completed within the last two years and not exhibited previously at the McKinney Center.
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitors are encouraged to call the McKinney Center at (423) 753-0562 to schedule a private viewing.