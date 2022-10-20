Pictured above are a few dolls from Mary Griffin’s personal collection. Schoenhut’s Maggie (far right) and Jiggs (far left) stand next to Madame Alexander’s Mr. and Mrs. Frankenstein (back center), along with a teddy bear from the early 1900s (front center).
JONESBOROUGH — This Saturday, the Jonesborough Visitors Center will host a Doll and Bear Show. From Madame Alexander to American Girl, the event boasts a wide variety of dolls, bears and related items for sale.
“These kinds of shows are declining because they take a lot of time and planning,” said Mary Griffin, one of three of the event’s owners. The show was created years ago, but Griffin, Ellen Stafford and Cindy Parker have partnered up and kept the event alive for the past decade.
Griffin fondly remembers searching for dolls at Kingsport’s Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Store in her childhood. She looks forward to reuniting with her old friends and celebrating their “camaraderie of having the same interest.”
“I have made some truly lifelong friends,” Griffin said.
The Doll and Bear Show will include more than a dozen vendors, each featuring dolls and “childhood-related” merchandise dating back as far as the 1800s.
“There’s a doll for every taste,” Griffin said.
Antique, vintage, modern, art dolls and a wide variety of accessories will be available for purchase, as well as items from old and new beloved brands and collections.
Additionally, there will be a doll appraiser and “doll doctor” on site, ready to do minor repairs for low prices. While there is no admission price, donations are encouraged, and all donations will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There will also be door prizes and price guides available.
“If you like dolls, it’s just a fun day,” Griffin said.