Griffin's Dolls

Pictured above are a few dolls from Mary Griffin’s personal collection. Schoenhut’s Maggie (far right) and Jiggs (far left) stand next to Madame Alexander’s Mr. and Mrs. Frankenstein (back center), along with a teddy bear from the early 1900s (front center).

 EMILY STEWART/Kingsport Times News

JONESBOROUGH — This Saturday, the Jonesborough Visitors Center will host a Doll and Bear Show. From Madame Alexander to American Girl, the event boasts a wide variety of dolls, bears and related items for sale.

“These kinds of shows are declining because they take a lot of time and planning,” said Mary Griffin, one of three of the event’s owners. The show was created years ago, but Griffin, Ellen Stafford and Cindy Parker have partnered up and kept the event alive for the past decade.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information about the Doll and Bear Show, contact Ellen Stafford at ellen@jonesdollhouse.com or (423) 753-0022, or visit dollshowusa.com.