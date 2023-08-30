Fischman Gallery

The Fischman Gallery is located in Johnson City.

 Sarah Owens/Six Rivers Media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Charles Jones considers painting a devout privilege in life.

You can take in Jones’ appreciation for life through an exhibit of his artwork from Sept. 1-30 at the Fischman Gallery, located at 133 N. Commerce St. in Johnson City.



