JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Charles Jones considers painting a devout privilege in life.
You can take in Jones’ appreciation for life through an exhibit of his artwork from Sept. 1-30 at the Fischman Gallery, located at 133 N. Commerce St. in Johnson City.
Jones is an artist out of Jonesbrough who grew up in Wayne and Greene counties in North Carolina, a press release from the Fischman Gallery said. He attended East Carolina University, where he studied sculpture with Robert Edmiston and painting with Francis Speight and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1968. After a stint in the army, he studied painting with Alden Mason and Michael Spafford at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1974. From that time until 2003, he lived and worked in Seattle. He showed his work extensively with the Kimzey-Miller Gallery, as well as in numerous competitions, group shows and invitationals.
Since moving to East Tennessee in 2003, his work has appeared at the 27th and 28th annual First Tennessee Art Shows at the Reece Museum at ETSU, the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts Mountain Visions show, Jonesborough Open Juried Art Shows (winning Best in Show in 2015) and the 2013 Grade AA Cage Free show at Slocumb Galleries.
The exhibit is titled “The Privilege to Paint,” which was inspired by the name of the biography by Maurice C. York of the painters Francis Speight and his wife, Sarah Blakeslee.
Francis Speight was Jones’ first and most influential mentor. From 1964-1969, Jones was a student of his figure drawing classes, his studio assistant and a frequent guest in his home.
“Things come full circle,” Jones said in the release. “Being in my 77th year, I am now about the same age that he was when I knew him. Perhaps that is the reason that there is a new-found resonance to what he had to say, to his day-in-day-out dedication to the business of being a painter of great skill and accomplishment, and above all, to his quiet integrity. I now find this to be a very significant part of the fabric of my own life. Francis Speight, more than anyone else in my life, directed me to the path that has led me to this place. I am profoundly grateful that I have had the good fortune to have also experienced the privilege to paint and I cannot thank him enough for that.”
The exhibit will be open to the public, free of charge, at the Fischman Gallery and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/FischmanGallery or call (423) 430-8441.
