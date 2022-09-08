BRISTOL — Jim Lauderdale approaches music much as Harry Houdini practiced magic. It’s simply not wise to doubt the breadth of music acumen of the chameleon-like musician.
“It’s funny, but when I was a kid, I became interested in magic,” said Lauderdale. “Houdini fascinated me. I just idolized him.”
Truth, not tricks, accompanies Lauderdale’s return to Bristol. Wonder to the oft-eloquent lyrics of Lauderdale during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:15 p.m. He’ll grace the Piedmont Stage, well in the tracks of where Hank Williams took his last ride in 1952.
“I’m looking forward to bringing back my awesome band to Bristol,” Lauderdale said by phone from Nashville. “We just played the Opry on Friday.”
Williams made his last recordings on Sept. 23, 1952. Lauderdale released his latest record, “Game Changer,” less than two weeks ago.
“I had started about a year before the pandemic,” Lauderdale said. “I went into Blackbird Studio and did ‘That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day).’ ”
The country song opens Lauderdale’s new album.
“I knew it was going to be the first song for a country record,” he said. “The next session I did ‘Friends Again’ and ‘Game Changer.’ So, then I had three songs, and I knew it would come together. I knew it was going to be a country record. You know, some of my records are more eclectic.”
Indeed, Lauderdale has recorded albums with rock’s Donna the Buffalo (who will appear during Rhythm & Roots on Saturday) and bluegrass’ Ralph Stanley. Songs he penned with Robert Hunter, who was the Grateful Dead’s brilliant lyricist, led to such albums as 2011’s dazzling bluegrass record “Reason and Rhyme (Bluegrass Songs by Robert Hunter & Jim Lauderdale).”
“I’ve got a bluegrass thing coming up in a few weeks,” Lauderdale said. “Working today, I got three or four melodies. I really feel at home doing country and bluegrass. It feels so natural to me.”
During the early 1990s, Lauderdale signed with such labels as Reprise and Atlantic Records. He made country albums, including 1994’s “Pretty Close to the Truth.”
In 1999, he recorded his first album with Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys, the critically acclaimed and joyful “I Feel Like Singing Today.”
When Lauderdale writes and sings country or bluegrass music, he sounds like he’s home.
“I do feel that way. It does suit me,” he said. “Most of the greats — George Jones and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash — I will never be up to their level. But I want to continue that tradition. I want to honor those guys and remember them and make new music within that tradition framework. I would never compare myself to them. They were the fathers and masters of the next generation. I want to make music that’s compatible with their music if you’re playing it.”
Lauderdale’s songs belong well within the vast canon of country music.
He’s written stacks of hits that were more than mere hits. They matter. Consider tunes including the pain-of-loss-enveloping “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me,” for which Patty Loveless and George Jones won a CMA award. George Strait recorded “The King of Broken Hearts,” which he sang on his “Pure Country” soundtrack in 1992.
Those songs and more equate to far more than melodies that spring from a guitar or lyrics that line a page. At their best, as with Lauderdale’s deeply personal “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me,” there’s magic woven within their keys and chords and words written.
“It’s a different feeling,” Lauderdale said of what music does for him that nothing else can do. “It goes to a different spot in my brain and spirit. Other things don’t. It’s a different language. It triggers all sorts of memories.”
Well, Lauderdale’s in widespread company during Rhythm & Roots as memory-makers. As if with pen in hand, he will help to write another page in the annals of the birthplace of country music during Rhythm & Roots.
“Music is that feeling that is almost like a high in some ways,” Lauderdale said. “It’s like medicine. We have to have it.”