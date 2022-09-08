Jim Lauderdale

Jim Lauderdale will return to Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion this weekend, performing on the Piedmont Stage at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

 Tom Netherland

BRISTOL — Jim Lauderdale approaches music much as Harry Houdini practiced magic. It’s simply not wise to doubt the breadth of music acumen of the chameleon-like musician.

“It’s funny, but when I was a kid, I became interested in magic,” said Lauderdale. “Houdini fascinated me. I just idolized him.”

