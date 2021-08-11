This combination photo shows Mike Richards, left, in the pressroom at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles and Mayim Bialik at a Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates. Sony also chose Mayim Bialik as emcee for “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship.