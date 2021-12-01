Jefferson Starship will land at the Paramount Theatre in Bristol on Thursday.
The band launched in 1974 with members from the band Jefferson Airplane, including Paul Kantner and Grace Slick. From there, Jefferson Starship rose to fame throughout the ’70s and ’80s, earning three platinum and eight gold records and has numerous Top 40 singles, including “We Built This City,” “Jane,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The band continues its “Mother of the Sun Tour” on the brink of its upcoming 50th anniversary.
Jefferson Starship includes original band member David Freiberg, drummer Donny Baldwin (who joined the band in 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998), guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012), and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson (who joined in 2008).
The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $37 to $57. The Paramount is located at 518 State St, Bristol, Tennessee. For more information on the show, go to https:// paramountbristol.org/event/ jefferson-starship/.