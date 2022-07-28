HILTONS — Jeff Little and his rockabilly piano style will return to the Carter Fold this weekend.
HILTONS — Jeff Little and his rockabilly piano style will return to the Carter Fold this weekend.
The Jeff Little Trio will perform at the Fold 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2022, in Hiltons.
Little is a Boone, North Carolina native known as a “hotshot rockabilly pianist,” according to a press release from the Carter Fold. Little grew up surrounded by music at his family’s music store and began playing piano at age 5. But possibly Little’s largest musical influence was his neighbor and family friend Doc Watson.
Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Watson with a rockabilly sound influenced by rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis. According to the release, Little’s family owned a music store, and musicians of all genres dropped in to play a few tunes with the young musician, which influenced Little’s range of mystical influences.
Performing with Jeff will be Steve Lewis on guitar and Josh Scott on upright bass.
Steve Lewis is known for his flat picking and his mastery of the five-string banjo, winning numerous championships for both, the release said. Scott rounds out the trio and has been featured on stage and in the studio with many critically acclaimed artists of acoustic and Americana music. Little’s son, Luke, will also join the trio on the mandolin.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and admittance for children 6 and younger is free. For more information go online to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
