Jeff Little of Jeff Little Trio

Jeff Little Trio will blend rockabilly and mountain music at the Carter Fold on Saturday.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — Jeff Little and his rockabilly piano style will return to the Carter Fold this weekend.

The Jeff Little Trio will perform at the Fold 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2022, in Hiltons.

Jeff Little of Jeff Little Trio copy

The Jeff Little Trio will blend rockabilly and mountain music at the Carter Fold on Saturday. Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Doc Watson with a sound influenced by rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video