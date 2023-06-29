HILTONS — Jeff Little plans to bring life to the keys at the Carter Fold this weekend.

Jeff Little 02

The Jeff Little Trio will blend rockabilly and mountain music at the Carter Fold on Saturday. Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Doc Watson with a sound influenced by rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Jeff Little Trio returns to the Fold at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in Hiltons, Virginia where Little will bring his rockabilly piano skills and love for Appalachian music to the home of the legendary Carter Family.

