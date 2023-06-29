The Jeff Little Trio will blend rockabilly and mountain music at the Carter Fold on Saturday. Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Doc Watson with a sound influenced by rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis.
Carter Fold
Carter Fold
The Jeff Little Trio stays busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to its music that is evident at every show.
HILTONS — Jeff Little plans to bring life to the keys at the Carter Fold this weekend.
The Jeff Little Trio returns to the Fold at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in Hiltons, Virginia where Little will bring his rockabilly piano skills and love for Appalachian music to the home of the legendary Carter Family.
Little hails from Boone, North Carolina, among the Blue Ridge Mountains where he grew up at his family’s music store. That’s where the music lover first learned to play piano — but his most influential musical presence was his neighbor and family friend, Doc Watson.
Today, Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of his old friend with a rockabilly sound influenced by rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis.
The piano man was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2014. He has also appeared on National Public Radio and PBS many times and has also taken his music around the world for the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs performing in Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, France and Tanzania. He has also toured around various music venues within the U.S. such as Floyd Country Store, the Blue Ridge Music Center and the Carter Fold and other appearances at The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and Merlefest. Little is often joined by Steve Lewis on guitar, Josh Scott on upright bass and, occasionally, Little’s son, Luke, on the mandolin.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.