KINGSPORT — Jeeps are the featured vehicle for the 43rd annual Allandale Car Show this Sunday.
“The Jeep, which has been a significant part of Americana since it was released prior to World War II,” Dave Williams, chairman of the show said. “The Jeep made a major contribution to the war effort and the love of all things Jeep continues today and it is one of the most popular vehicles currently manufactured. Local dealers have difficulty keeping Jeeps on the lot.”
All shapes, descriptions and models of Jeeps will be present for the show and will be displayed on the Allandale Mansion front lawn, Williams said.
“Our featured Jeep is a one- owner 1978 model which was instrumental in apprehending two felons who were robbing a local farm owned by the Howard Osborne family,” Williams said.
The Jeep and that incident were featured in a Times News article in 1988, Williams said, and it is one of three vehicles shown in Rogersville-based artist Jim Caswell’s art for this year’s show. T-shirts featuring Caswell’s art are always hot items for each year’s show.
A second vehicle featured on the art is a mint 1969 Camaro owned by Sergio Merluzzi. The third vehicle featured is a rendering of a WWII Jeep which was instrumental in the Allied Forces victory.
Dan’l Boone Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is the sponsoring organization of the Allandale Car Show, which typically attracts hundreds of entrants and always draws crowds of participants and onlookers, rain or shine.
The show is open to antiques, street rods, “classics,” sports cars, trucks, motorcycles and special interest cars and trucks.
The Dan’l Boone Region club’s members encourage anyone with a vehicle in any of those categories to consider bringing it out for the show on Sunday.
The Dan’l Boone Region club is an affiliate of the 60,000-member-strong Antique Automobile Club of America.
The Allandale Car Show is open to all vehicles for a $15 registration fee at the gate. There is not early registration. The fee includes two adult admissions.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Sunday and continues until 1 p.m., with an awards presentation at 3 p.m.
In addition to the car show, there will be automobile- related displays inside the mansion, door prizes, car awards, dash plaques, children’s prizes, music, entertainment, food and lots of camaraderie.
Cadets with the West Ridge High School JROTC program will help put on the show and West Ridge Band Boosters will be selling refreshments as a fundraiser. The Dan’l Boone Region club makes a cash donation to the JROTC program.
There is a $2 per adult “spectator donation” to enter the grounds. Children under 12 are admitted free.