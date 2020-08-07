Bristol, TN/VA — The Birthplace of Country Music on Thursday confirmed top headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker and Blackberry Smoke will perform at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021.
All three acts were slated to perform at the festival’s 20th annual event previously scheduled for this September, but the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’re making good on our promise to bring back as many artists as we can from our 2020 lineup to perform next year,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross. “Getting our main headliners back is our first priority, and we are thrilled to have our top three acts back on the roster in 2021. It’s all subject to the artists’ availability, and we are so excited that they will be joining us next year.”
BCM said in a news release that it is focusing on negotiations with all of its 2020 top tier headliners while trying to recoup losses from this year’s canceled event. The funds raised this year from the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Hero campaign will help in planning next year’s event.
“Though we have visitors from all over the world, we are still very much a community- supported event,” added Ross. “We are so grateful to everyone who has contributed to our Heroes campaign so far, and we are looking forward to celebrating our 20th Anniversary in 2021.”
Ross said more artist names will be released in the coming months. Meanwhile, the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Heroes campaign is calling on the community to donate $75 or more to the Festival Recovery Fund to help recoup losses from this year’s canceled event. Donors will be listed as 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Heroes on a permanent display in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, receive a special edition 20th anniversary poster signed by the artist, a discount on tickets for 2021, and more. Donations of over $250 will receive all of the above, plus a one-year membership to the organization’s 1927 Society, and other festival merchandise. All donations are tax-deductible, and 2020 tickets may be “donated” back to BCM to receive incentives. Visit BristolRhythmHero.com for more details.
It is essential that each 2020 ticket holder fill out the intent form at BristolRhythm.com to let BCM know how they would like to transfer their tickets. New wristbands will need to be issued to those ticket purchasers for 2021 if they wish to carry them over to next year. The 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-12, 2021 in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia-Tennessee.