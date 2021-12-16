KINGSPORT — Tuba and euphonium players from near and far will gather on Monday to perform TUBACHRISTMAS, a free concert of Christmas carols. The event is part of an annual international celebration that started in 1974 at Rockefeller Center’s ice rink in New York City, local organizer Hunter Mullins said.
Mullins will be conducting, as will event co-coordinator conductor Preston Light, a Dobyns-Bennett High School alumnus who has a doctorate in tuba from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has played with a number of major symphony orchestras.
Last year the event wasn't by in-person participation, due to COVID-19, and was livestreamed instead.
Mullins said everyone involved is excited to return to the stage and welcome the public back, thanking the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at the Renaissance Center and the Symphony of the Mountains for helping make that possible.
Prior to 2020, the event had taken place in Kingsport for eight consecutive years, and in 2019 Light told the Times News the number of participants had grown each year.
Mullins has been coordinating this event since 2013 and is Instructor of Elementary and Instrumental Music at University School, located on the campus of East Tennessee State University. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from ETSU.
Light currently serves as adjunct professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Tennessee Tech University. He earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Tuba Performance from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.
The event is open to anyone with a tuba or euphonium and usually attracts about 40 performers from near and far, Mullins said prior to last year’s event.
Mullins said there’s a “core group” that shows up each year, as well as newcomers. And the local event has drawn participants from as far away as New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
Those folks, however, don’t come all the way to Kingsport just for the concert. A lot of them are people traveling for the holidays and just happen to be passing near Kingsport at the right time. Mullins said college students are “the lifeblood” of the core group.
There’s a website that lists all the dates, times and locations of TUBACHRISTMAS concerts around the world. The concert here is the only one in our region, according to that online listing.
The concert itself will last about 40 minutes and feature songs from a standard book, used at all TUBACHRISTMAS events since 1974, that has about 30 songs in it. The audience is often encouraged to sing along.
If you want to go as an onlooker, it’s free. Participants pay a $10 registration fee (and if they don’t have one already — and most of them do — they must purchase the songbook for $20). Money raised goes to the Harvey Phillips Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to developing, expanding and preserving the musical arts.
Registration is at 4 p.m., rehearsal will take place at 4:30, and the concert follows at 6 p.m. All three will be held at the Renaissance Center (1200 E. Center St.).