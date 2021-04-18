KINGSPORT — School is almost out for the summertime.
And if you’re looking for something the kids could do to keep them active and engaged, one option is to enroll them in the Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program.
Kids will get to hang out and interact with others their own age, play games, participate in sports camps and go swimming at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Lunch and snacks are also provided.
SUMMER PROGRAM LOCATIONS
The summer program is open for children 6 to 12 and is divided down into a number of sites and several sessions. If you want your kids to go to V.O. Dobbins or Lynn View, you’ll have three different sessions: June 1-18, June 21-July 9, and July 12-30.
If you want to use Robinson Middle School, there are two sessions: June 1-25 and June 28-July 23. Finally, there’s a special session at John Adams Elementary from July 6-23.
Each site has a maximum registration limit and site availability cannot be guaranteed.
WHERE TO REGISTER
Parents or guardians can register their children for a particular site and session on a first come, first served basis at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on the follow dates:
• For V.O. Dobbins: Register on April 19 at 10 a.m.
• For the Lynn View Community Center: Register on April 20 at 10 a.m.
• For Robinson Middle School: Register on April 21 at 10 a.m.
• For John Adams Elementary: Register on April 22 at 10 a.m.
ADDITIONAL RULES
All in-person registrations will take place at V.O. Dobbins (301 Louis St.) on the dates and times listed above. All non-city residents must register on April 23 at V.O. Dobbins. You can also register online at www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
COST OF THE PROGRAM
The cost for each session varies as follows:
• V.O. Dobbins and Lynn View: $50 for city residents and $75 for non-city residents.
• Robinson Middle School: $75 for city residents and $95 for non-city residents.
• John Adams: $50 for city residents and $70 for non-city residents.