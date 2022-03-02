KINGSPORT — Volunteers were busy Wednesday toting box after box of used books into the Kingsport Civic Auditorium for the annual Kingsport Book Fair, which begins Thursday evening and continues through Sunday afternoon.
Billed as the largest book fair in the region, the event is sponsored by Friends of the Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport. It typically draws buyers from several other states.
A special preview sale Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. has an admission fee of $10. Returning is the special academic preview sale, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and a valid faculty/staff/student ID is required for entry.
Regular Book Fair hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4-5 and 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6.
Admission is free Friday through Sunday.
Face coverings will be required for entrance and during one’s time in the building. Disposable masks and hand sanitizers will be available for customers and volunteers.
Organizers said the Book Fair will offer thousands of books for sale, along with a good selection of audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and vinyl record albums.
All of the items in the book fair have been donated for the sale over the past year and were individually priced and sorted by volunteers into one of more than 30 categories.
Multiple portions of the Civic Auditorium will be used to display the merchandise.
Major credit cards will be accepted on purchases of at least $25. Sales under $25 are cash only. The half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the $10 bag sale begins at opening on Sunday.
Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to $5, based on age, condition, and popularity.