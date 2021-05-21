KINGSPORT — You can now find a new story throughout Glen Bruce Park.
The Kingsport Public Library has installed a new StoryWalk book throughout the park, similar to the first one in the fall of 2020. Glen Bruce Park is located at 414 Broad St., adjacent to the library.
A StoryWalk is a system created for outdoor spaces with numbered stations that contain laminated pages from children’s books. Its goal is to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format.
“With the return of the nice weather, it is the perfect time to enjoy the StoryWalk in Glen Bruce Park,” said Chris Markley, manager of the Kingsport Public Library.
The new title is “Hogwash” by Karma Wilson. Markley said it’s a fun story of a farmer giving the animals a bath, and everything goes well until the farmer tries to wash the hogs. If you want to hear the rest of the story, then a trip to Glen Bruce Park is in order.
The StoryWalk presents the story in 20 laminated panels beginning near the front door of the library, stretching down the path beside the building and weaving its way by the gazebo and through the park. The last panel is near the park’s entrance and includes a QR code to a survey to provide feedback about the walk.
Participants are encouraged to share photos via social media and tag the Kingsport Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The library plans to change the stories quarterly, with new books announced on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Anne Ferguson created the StoryWalk concept, and it was launched in 2007 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont. StoryWalks can be found in all 50 states and internationally.