Shoppers plan to spend an average of $100 on candy, décor, cards and costumes. Sixty-seven percent of consumers plan to give out candy, 51% will decorate their home or yard, and 47% will wear a costume.

 Metro Creative Connection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Juan Martinez picked out a devil mask as he got ready for his first fully normal Halloween since a real-life horror show — the coronavirus pandemic — hit more than two years ago.

“My kids love going out from house to house to look for candy,” Martinez said. “The first year (of the pandemic), nobody celebrated, nobody went out and then after that it was just a little bit, not that many people, but now, I think we’re back to normal.”

