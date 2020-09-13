By CALVIN SNEED
KINGSPORT — “I knew that what I had collected over the years was valuable to me. I just didn’t know it might be valuable to somebody else,” said Louetta Hall
In November 2018, Hall was one of several Kingsport residents hauling boxes of her personal pictures, newspaper clippings and memorabilia from growing up in Riverview down to the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. She answered an invitation to have her items and the memorabilia of other residents scanned and stored in the Kingsport Library Archives.
“I felt like a pack rat,” the lifelong resident of Kingsport laughed. “I’d been saving pictures and clipping newspaper articles about the good things that have happened in Riverview over the years, and it shocked me when I saw how much I had saved.”
The “Scan Day” was part of the Black in Appalachia initiative by East Tennessee PBS (WETP-TV) in cooperation with Kingsport City Archives, the Kingsport Friends of the Archives and the Kingsport Community History Project.
DOCUMENTING HISTORY
The result is carefully crafted banners depicting people, events and landmarks in the history of Kingsport’s African-American community. Those banners are on display at the Kingsport Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery on East Center Street. The idea of a Scan Day for local family photos and clippings came from City Archivist Brianne Wright.
“Brianne reached out to us after seeing the same type of event that we’d held in other cities,” said William Isom II, East Tennessee PBS outreach director and director of the Black in Appalachia project.
Hall said knowing that the rest of Kingsport knew nothing of life in a neighborhood practically next door was troubling. Scan Day brought out several people, who, along with Hall, donated their recollections of living in Riverview. Some of that information is now part of the banners.
IT’S ABOUT COMMUNITY
“I knew that a lot of good community spirit existed at the Douglass High School and the surrounding neighborhood,” Hall said. “In the items that I had, it’s obvious that Riverview wasn’t as rich financially as some of the other neighborhoods in Kingsport, but it was rich in tradition. Douglass might have had some of the best teachers in town, in one of the best school buildings in town. But Black History is not just about education. ... It’s also about community, neighborhood life, neighborhood functions, community activities and community relations. It’s a life that nobody else would know about, unless it is shared with them.”
The banners are divided into sections that highlight parts of Riverview’s spiritual life, social life, education, and aspects of Black middle class life.
“Each banner has interesting notations that are just fascinating,” says Library Manager Chris Markley. “The history in a person’s scrapbook, pictures and clippings in a shoebox … it’s part of who we are. It’s part of the fabric of any community. To showcase that in grand form means we take it seriously. It’s a first for Kingsport and we want to do more of it.”
ORAL HISTORIES AND NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS
The East Tennessee PBS project has also done Scan days in other communities, among them Elizabethton, Bristol, Greeneville, Rogersville, and with alumni at Morristown College. Isom said the events are focused on Black communities in East Tennessee, Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, all located in the southern Appalachian region. Scan day also includes oral histories from residents who brought all of the pictures and clippings to life.
“Unfortunately, the older ones in our society in whose minds this valuable information is stored are leaving us daily,” he said. “When they leave us, whatever information they know is lost forever if they don’t tell somebody or somebody doesn’t ask. We are asking. Sometimes, there is so much history, like the influence of the Pierce family and Eastman Kodak, the New Vision Youth group and its public service, the other churches in the neighborhood that we might miss something or somebody, but our goal is to eventually document every aspect of Black life in Kingsport.
“These banners are a good way to celebrate that.”
The Black in Appalachia project is also designed to provoke conversation.
“There may come a time when you want to tell the stories of your neighborhood and you can’t,” said Markley. “They are best told now so that they can be saved and documented for future generations.”
A SPECIAL SOURCE OF PRIDE
Louetta Hall found that out at Scan Day in the Douglass Community Room at V.O. Dobbins.
“When I saw what everybody had brought to scan, I didn’t feel so much like a pack rat anymore,” she says. “We all start comparing pictures and recognizing people and events and before we knew it, we had quite a reunion going on. I think people will enjoy the banners that small reunions like the one we had produced.
“Each picture and clipping I brought to be scanned is a source of pride to me,” Hall noted. “They’re special to me. Each item from all the family trees represented shows how our little pieces of the puzzle fit into Kingsport’s overall picture history.”
The banners will be on display at the Kingsport Renaissance Center until Nov. 21. According to the city, visitors are asked to enter through the back doors and follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing a mask. The banners will then be available for display by the Kingsport Library Archives.
For more information about the Black in America project, contact the Archives at (423) 224-2559. To see what other communities have done, visit www.blackinappalachia.org.