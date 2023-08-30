Heyride

Besides apples and music, the Orchard at Altapass will be offering ‘heyrides’ this autumn season.

 Contributed

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — It’s fall at the Orchard at Altapass. Only two months remain in the attraction’s 2023 season.

Apples continue to ripen and provide opportunities for U-Picking on guided experiences or purchasing by the bag at the Apple Shed. Trees are as full as the lineup in the Pavilion, and music takes center stage. Here’s the September schedule:





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you