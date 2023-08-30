SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — It’s fall at the Orchard at Altapass. Only two months remain in the attraction’s 2023 season.
Apples continue to ripen and provide opportunities for U-Picking on guided experiences or purchasing by the bag at the Apple Shed. Trees are as full as the lineup in the Pavilion, and music takes center stage. Here’s the September schedule:
• Sept. 2: Possum Creek
• Sept. 3: Skiffle Creek
• Sept. 9: Kuhne & McKinney
• Sept. 10: The Ruglifters
• Sept. 16: The Scatterlings
• Sept. 17: The Butterbeans
• Sept. 23: Don Pedi
• Sept. 24: Randy Flack
• Sept. 30: Greg Candel
At month’s end, The Ruglifters return to the Pavilion stage.
Add in the music jam every Thursday from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and the music lineup is complete for another month.
Everyone is always welcome. The jams are always free and always performed on the Pavilion. Dancing is always encouraged.
But that’s just the music. Anticipated later in the month on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Orchard welcomes the return of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association’s evening presentation — a regional slice of history that is engaging, entertaining and educational. The month will be busy and fun with something for all ages.
The grill will be open Wednesday through Sunday. The views, which are under conservancy, never to be developed, are unbeatable.
Then there are the games and activities (no batteries required). Take a weekend “heyride.” The camaraderie of friends, family and just plain folks is always evident at the Orchard at Altapass. And, of course, the apples, all heirlooms, all delicious, are available U-Pick and pre-bagged.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small-batch apple orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Family- and pet-friendly, the attraction is also wheelchair accessible. Buses are welcome. For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org.
