ENTER-VID-ROUNDUP-HOLIDAY-MOVIES-1-MCT

“Spirited,” starring Ryan Reynolds, left, and Will Ferrell, will debut Nov. 18, 2022, on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+/TNS)

 Apple TV+

Like many onscreen Scrooges before him, Ryan Reynolds’ character in “Spirited” is told that he will face his past, present and future. But he surprises even the spirit haunting him upon raising his hand and asking: “Like ‘A Christmas Carol’? The Dickens story? The Bill Murray movie with Bobcat Goldthwait?”

“Yes, yes!” he is told. “Like the Dickens book, and the Bill Murray movie, and every other adaptation nobody asked for!”

