KINGSPORT — The Intercity Ballet of Kingsport will present The Nutcracker, marking the 42nd anniversary of the performance.
This year’s performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Ross N. Robinson Middle School theater, 1517 Jessee St. Kingsport.
A full cast of 170 dancers and actors from six regional dance studios along with many adult community leaders and business people will perform.
Professional dancers, Brian Murphy of Akron, Ohio, will dance the role of Cavalier with Haley Neisser, based in New York City, as Sugar Plum. Additionally, Murphy will dance the role of Snow Prince with the ballet’s own Sara Stewart.
Coming to Kingsport for the first time is James Vessell, of New York, who will dance the role of Arabian with the ballet’s Amayah Wolfe.
All seating is reserved. Tickets for all performances are now on sale at Centre for the Performing Arts, 1145 Eastman Road; at Holloway Studio, Center Street; and at the door. For more information about Intercity Ballet Theatre and the Nutcracker performances or ticket sales, visit www.intercityballet.org or call (423) 323-2474
The performance of The Nutcracker by Intercity Ballet of Kingsport is made possible in part by sponsors WKPT TV, WTFM and Hampton Inn, according to Artistic Director Dorothy Ratcliff.