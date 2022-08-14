ROGERSVILLE — Indie folk artist Eli Lev will host a free performance of his music at Red Dog on Main this week.
The show will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the downtown taproom and eatery.
Lev, a Maryland native, has been a full-time musician for the past five years but has been interested in music since childhood.
“I first got into music when a friend gave me a mixtape in elementary school featuring Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, the Police, MC Hammer and U2,” Lev said. “It sparked something in me that led me to where I am today and how I make my living through creating sounds. So for the new EP, I just let my emotions dictate the sound and styles of the music.”
Lev, 40, has released four EPs as part of a musical project titled “Four Directions.” The project was inspired by a Navajo reservation in Arizona where Lev worked as a teacher for three years.
“We are surrounded by four directions, and each has distinctive attributes, powers, and teachings, according to Navajo traditions,” Lev said. “For example, because the sun rises in the east, it is the first direction and source of new ideas and inspiration. With that in mind, I started my EP series in 2017 with ‘All Roads East,’ echoing the sounds of my youth and upbringing (alt-country/Americana). I released ‘Way Out West’ the following year, where I experimented with the frontiers of folk tropes and melodies (indie folk). For 2019’s ‘Deep South,’ I went back to my Southern roots with a truly modern and powerful sound (folk rock/pop). The final piece in 2021 is the more introspective ‘True North’ (acoustic/singer-songwriter).”
Lev will be traveling to Rogersville as part of his three-month summer and fall tour, which is his longest one yet. The tour will span 75 cities.
“I’m always moving, and that is driven by my desire to connect with people,” Lev said. “The joy there is in learning about cultures and seeing common threads woven into the fabric of our seemingly disparate lives. Music taps into what is universal; it breaks down boundaries.”
Lev has already started on his next project, “Three Worlds,” which will include three EPs.
“First is the ‘Present Journey,’ which is where we are now. ‘Past Lives,’ which are our stories and the lives of our ancestors, and ‘Future Myths,’ which are the stories of the next generation.”
Lev said musicians should take charge of their path.
“Someone isn’t going to come by and open a limo door and sweep you away to a great career,” Lev said. “Musicians today should be in control of their destiny, and this should be an extension of their creative process. We can sustain ourselves, but we need the help of a community.”
Lev has performed in many places, including Andorra, Australia, California, Colorado, France, Georgia, Idaho, Israel, Massachusetts, Montana, New Zealand, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Spain, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Wyoming and many more.
To learn more about Lev, visit eli-lev.com. If you are interested in hearing his music, check out “Be Your Someone” on YouTube.