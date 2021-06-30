KINGSPORT — Kings- port’s annual Independence Day parade will feature bands, members of the U.S. military, local officials and colorful floats. And new to the parade this year will be Lady Liberty herself.
The Mack Riddle American Legion 67th annual Indepen- dence Day parade gets underway on Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning at the Renais- sance Center, down Center Street to Fort Henry Drive and ending at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Though the number of entries is light this year, Chamber of Commerce officials say it’s not too late to register your entry. Plus, you’ll get to be a part of a parade that will feature a 7-foot-tall, aluminum Statue of Liberty, complete with a flaming torch.
This might just be a first for our region.
The Lady Liberty float is owned by Lynn and Jacqui Schneidermann, who are newcomers to the Model City. The couple moved from Idaho to Kingsport in September 2020 after their son visited our region and made the decision to move to East Tennessee.
“My son is a YouTuber, and he came to Tennessee for three weeks, did a series of videos on East Tennessee and had a great time. Then he came home and said ‘I’m moving, and I want you guys to come with me,’ ” Lynn said. “My wife (who is from Nashville) had always talked about coming back to Tennessee, so we found this (house), made an offer and the owner took us up on it.”
The move to the Model City of course included their Statue of Liberty. The history behind the statue, as Lynn describes it, started about 20 years ago in Idaho by the Snake River. A family had a similar statue down in the canyon on the river sitting on a natural rock outcropping.
“It was beautiful, and my wife always admired it,” Lynn said.
Then one day while in the Salt Lake City area, Lynn saw a similar statue in a statuary yard. Since his wife liked the other one so much, he stopped to ask about the price.
“I talked to the owner and he told me how much it was, and there was no way I could afford it,” he said. “Four or five years later, I contacted the guy again and the price had doubled.”
But not all was lost. The owner told Lynn he would be willing to sell him the statue in its unassembled form — seven pieces — at a much reduced price. That sealed the deal.
“She represents the opportunities that our country holds to a lot of immigrants,” Lynn said. “I have two grandparents who came here from Holland and two great-grandparents who came here from Holland and Germany. The idea of going through Ellis Island and seeing her first, all of the opportunities our country affords who want to take advantage of it, that’s what she means to me.”
A body shop in Idaho assembled the statue, Lynn’s wife and daughter painted it, one of his employees built a trailer for it and as a final touch, a friend who worked for a propane company rigged up a gas jet out of the torch.
Expect to see the torch lit during Saturday’s parade, Lynn said.
“We started putting her in parades, and then we had civic groups contact us. She’s been all over the place, and we’ve had a great time with her,” Lynn said. “It brings a lot of joy to a lot of people.”
Lynn spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, then more than 30 years in Idaho, where he operated two businesses and dealt with real estate prior to moving to Kingsport. He and his wife have five children, living as far away as Switzerland and Maui, to Colorado and South Carolina.
Today, Lynn is semi-retired, but he still works in real estate funding with his wife. Even though the couple have lived in Kingsport less than a year, Lynn said he feels like he grew up here.
“This is an amazing place. I love it, and I can’t think of being anywhere else,” he said.