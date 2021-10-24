Submitted by Tenille Montgomery
The Gallery @ Barr Photographics presents the fall installment of the Corner Gallery’s 2021 exhibition series — a collection of observational or “painted from life” oil works entitled, “In The Moment,” by art educator and award-winning artist Donna Bird. The exhibit will hang, and be offered for sale, through Nov. 30.
Born and raised in Olive Branch, Mississippi, a border town with Tennessee, Donna grew up dreaming of being an artist. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, with post-graduate studies from local and nationally recognized artists Tom Root, Peggy Root, Seth Haverkamp, Dawn Whitelaw, Zoey Frank, Nicolas Uribe and Robert Lilberace.
“I always wanted to be a painter and it was my minor in college. I never really stopped painting but was mostly focused on my family while my children were at home,” Donna explains in her biography.
Donna has been married to Michael Bird for 32 years, and they have three adult children: twin boys, Heath and Corey, and one daughter, Eryn. The family moved to Johnson City from Memphis in 2007.
“I returned to painting about 10 years ago and really got serious about in 2013. I realized I needed to paint most every day to achieve the skill level I was striving for. I have painted consistently since 2013,” Donna says.
Donna teaches art for children and adults at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, as well as adult oil painting at the Kingsport Art Guild.
“I am a realist painter who uses traditional oil painting methods to interpret contemporary subjects. My subject matter covers the disciplines of still life, landscape and portraiture. I prefer to paint directly from life and am particularly interested in pushing the nuances of color in my subjects. The colors are juxtaposed to create an atmosphere and convey my response to the moment. My work is influenced by both modern-day and traditional painting masters,” Donna says in her artist statement.
The Gallery @ Barr Photographics is housed in the Greenway Trigg Building, located at 152 E. Main St., in Abingdon’s historic district. Call 276-628-1486 or visit http://barrphotographics.com to learn more.