JONESBOROUGH — Storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin will soon usher in a much-anticipated season of live storytelling in downtown Jonesborough.
“It’s really exciting to be back on the road,” Irwin said. “It’s my natural habitat.”
Irwin will be the first in a line of 26 tellers that will include Donald Davis, Bil Lepp and Sheila Arnold. From May through the end of October, these diverse and energetic performers will travel to the “storytelling capital of the world” for a weeklong stint as the town’s resident teller.
From Tuesday through Saturday, these storytellers will offer matinee performances in the International Storytelling Center’s theater at 2 p.m. Irwin’s residency begins Tuesday, May 3. Throughout the season, some performers will host additional children’s concerts, evening shows, and workshops. Advance registration is highly recommended.
Irwin has been a mainstay in Jonesborough since 2005, when he was first featured at the National Storytelling Festival. Carmen Deedy discovered him when he was performing as a musician in venues across Atlanta, prefacing the songs with such long stories that his bandmates would sometimes take a break to grab a beer.
“She told me I was a storyteller,” he recalls. And just like that, he was. He and Deedy split the stage for the first time in Atlanta in 2003. “I left my guitar at home on purpose,” Irwin says.
A career as a storyteller was a natural fit after years as a writer, teacher, actor, and musician. Irwin had also honed his technique as a radio show host on Georgia Public Radio. By the time he went out on the road, he had a full slate of material, even though he was a newly minted teller.
Then, the next year, he had to do it again.
“I realized that, yikes, I needed new stuff,” he says. “That’s when Marguerite became more of a thing. She became more of a staple after that first year because she just kept talking to me.”
Irwin is referring to his most famous fictional character, an elderly lady with a deep Southern accent whom he always introduces as his aunt. “Marguerite has been 85 years old for a very long time now,” he says. “I always say she has ‘recently’ graduated from medical school, and ‘recently’ has been a long time now, too. But people still believe it.”
Over the years, Irwin’s repertoire has come to include stories from the Marguerite extended universe, with a vast cast of characters that rival the mythology of a Marvel movie.
“I always say that if people believe a fictional character is real, that’s because the writer or performer believes it, too,” Irwin says of his invention’s warm reception. “If I don’t believe, you won’t believe. Marguerite actually kind of tells me what she wants to say.”
In Jonesborough, Irwin will be in residence until Saturday, May 7. Tickets for all live performances are just $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. One performance will be broadcast online each week for people who want to watch from home, with virtual tickets priced at $15 (which covers admission for everyone in the purchaser’s household). Discounted season passes will be available for a limited time.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.