Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.