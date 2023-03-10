Jon Dee Stage Shot

Famed hypnotist and comedian Jon Dee will perform in Get Hypnotized Kingsport at the Renaissance Art Center and Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday.

KINGSPORT — This Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Art Center and Theater, prepare for a whirlwind of laughter, hypnotism and a bit of magic at the Get Hypnotized Kingsport show with Hypnotist Jon Dee.

A Kingsport native and Greene County Schools graduate, Dee has always had a passion for humor, magic and the complexities of the human brain.

