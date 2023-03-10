KINGSPORT — This Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Art Center and Theater, prepare for a whirlwind of laughter, hypnotism and a bit of magic at the Get Hypnotized Kingsport show with Hypnotist Jon Dee.
A Kingsport native and Greene County Schools graduate, Dee has always had a passion for humor, magic and the complexities of the human brain.
“Before I could drive, I was doing magic and balloon animals and comedy in all sorts of places every week. That was my job through high school,” Dee said. “I’ve always loved human potential, and outside-of-the-box thinking, and the things that people say are impossible.”
Dee first discovered hypnotism-comedy shows on a business trip in Missouri and quickly decided he wanted to pursue it.
“I was just blown away by the things these people did and the way their brains just expanded and their imaginations got so big,” Dee said. “After, I just said, ‘I don’t know what this is or how it works, but I’m going to get into this.’”
Dee then left for Las Vegas, where he was formally trained in hypnosis and became a certified hypnotist around 2006.
He began performing in his own shows a year later. He even studied early hypnotism methods in Paris, France, further growing his experience and the demand for his performances.
A theater was built in Gatlinburg to host Jon Dee’s Hypnotized Comedy Show, and it soon became the No. 1 attraction in Gatlinburg on TripAdvisor, surpassing Ripley’s Aquarium and various other attractions in the area.
The theater was closed a few years after, when Dee got an offer to continue his shows in Las Vegas.
“I didn’t want to raise my kids in Vegas, so we left that deal,” Dee said. “We lived and worked in an RV full-time for four years.”
Now, after an appearance on a Country Music Television documentary in 2017 and hundreds of comedy shows, Jon Dee lives in Asheville, and has lost 120 pounds via hypnotism.
“The Jon Dee Show is a vibe, it’s not about hypnosis, it’s not about any of that,” Dee said. “It’s funny, it’s hilarious, it will give lifetime memories if somebody in your group gets up on stage, but really it’s all a trick to get people to believe in themselves more, to believe in their power more, to believe in their own minds more. We’ve got everything we need.”
“What I really believe, after about a thousand shows, is that I’m not hypnotizing people. They’re already hypnotized, walking through their day-to-day lives. They’re operating from their subconscious brain, like highway hypnosis, like when you drive home and don’t remember any of the drive,” Dee said. “It’s about learning to wake up, and make decisions from our conscious brain. And when you’re in that state, your imagination is active, you’re playful like a child. There’s no inhibitions or fear or worry left.”
Get Hypnotized Kingsport with Hypnotist Jon Dee costs $9.95 per ticket for child general seating, $19.95 per ticket for adult general seating and $27.95 per ticket for premium seating. More information about the show and tickets can be found at www.hypnosisshow.com.
“If I can get somebody to come to my show and forget about all the stress in the world, and their finances, and their relationship problems, and just forget about all of that for 90 minutes, I have done my job,” Dee said. “Come with no expectations other than laughter. Just be like a child, stop analyzing everything, and go with the flow. Laughter heals all.”