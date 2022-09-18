TRV-UST-DISNEYWORLD-KIDDIE-HALLOWEEN-1-PT

The view upon exiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween, a not-so-scary holiday event aimed at children of all ages at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

 Michelle Stark/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walking past the Mickey-faced jack-o’-lanterns adorning Main Street U.S.A., it feels like the night before Halloween, not a 95 degree evening.

At Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, ghoulish tunes thump from strategically placed speakers as costumed guests pop into trick-or-treat stations to collect free candy. It’s only September, but for a few hours, it may as well be Oct. 31.

