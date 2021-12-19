The “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That...” hit Earth by way of HBO Max on Dec. 9, like the asteroid in “Don’t Look Up” and with potentially similar results — a quick glance through early reviews raises the specter of a franchise-extinction event. Still, critics are not the audience; “SATC” fans are the audience. And no doubt there are millions of viewers who long to know what Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) are up to as they sashay through their sixth (and seventh) decade.
Well, not Samantha. As every true fan knows, Cattrall declined to be part of the resurrection process, and reading the subtext of the on-screen explanation for what has become a very famous off-screen estrangement between Cattrall and Parker is indeed a highlight of the pilot. Samantha, we are told, has gone to London after, we later discover, Carrie fired her as her publicist. Not surprisingly, Samantha is not responding to Carrie’s texts.
Everyone else is present and accounted for, however, including the late, great Willie Garson, who died as the series was being shot. So if nothing else, “And Just Like That...” has Garson’s final performance.
It also has TV’s first death by Peloton, taking Carrie’s beloved Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the process.
Does it have anything else to recommend it? Staff writer Meredith Blake and culture critic Mary McNamara have differing opinions.
Mary McNamara: It is impossible for me to overstate how awful I think the first episode is, and the second episode comes in a close, well, second. So awful I was screaming. So awful I was fast-forwarding through the most cringeworthy bits and then having to double back in the vain hope they were not as cringeworthy as I thought they were going to be.
Where to start? With the lunch during which Miranda talks about podcasts like she is 150 years old and Charlotte tells her to dye her hair? With Carrie and Mr. Big smooching over red wine, while Carrie salts the fish and Big rhapsodizes Todd Rundgren? (I could have lived my entire life without hearing Chris Noth sing along to “Hello It’s Me” — just as I could have lived my life without seeing another excruciating scene featuring Carrie and Big in their bedroom.)
Maybe when Charlotte tries to force her skater-kid daughter into a frilly designer dress or when Miranda acts like having a young Black female law professor in braids is something remarkable.
I understand that creator Michael Patrick King is trying to atone for the extremely white cis straight nature of the original show, but does he have to make his main characters behave like absolute morons? Charlotte has never been the edgiest tool in the box, but I know she reads Vogue, where style can mean pants. Who on Earth forces their daughters to wear fancy dresses anymore?
I admit that as a white cis straight woman who is almost exactly as old as the main characters, I am no doubt taking certain things a bit personally — Steve (David Eigenberg) is deaf! Because, as he says, “I’m old.” He’s in his 50s, man, not his 70s.
And, certainly, the kind of racist microaggressions Miranda commits happen all too often (she also clearly has a drinking problem), but the scene was so ridiculous it failed to land its point. Oh, and Carrie walking in on a collapsed Big and failing to call 911? That scream you heard was me, because Carrie may have killed Big.
Meredith Blake: Mary, your screed was so delightful and convincing that I am now reluctant to admit (whispers) ... that I didn’t hate “And Just Like That...” In fact, I thought it was enjoyably bonkers and surprisingly moving — a vast improvement on the movies, especially the sequel, though I realize that’s a very low bar.
Here’s where I issue a caveat/humble brag: I attended the splashy premiere in New York — complete with an after-party in the space that used to be Barneys (#RIP) — and it may be that my critical faculties were dulled by champagne and a very receptive audience.
But while I acknowledge your criticisms and share your outrage at Carrie for using her husband’s death as a photo op, I would remind you of one thing: “Sex and the City” was never exactly subtle.
The characters have always been ridiculous! Charlotte was always a retrograde priss, Carrie has always been slow to adapt new forms of communication despite being a professional communicator — remember how she took years to buy a cellphone and was mystified by EMAIL? And the eminently sensible Miranda has also always been prone to humiliating herself. None of this is new. I swear!
What is new is all the death and the specter of mortality that hangs over the first batch of episodes. It’s not just Big’s fatal spin on the Peloton — can I start using “taking your 1,000th ride” as a euphemism for death? — but also the many references to the “horror show” of the pandemic. (Speaking of which, given Cynthia Nixon’s race for governor, I really hope they find a way to make some Cuomo jokes.) Garson’s lovely performance, particularly his scenes at Big’s funeral, give the show a poignance I don’t think it’s ever had before.
“Sex and the City” was always at its best when it balanced the outrageous with the sincere. There’s plenty of the usual decadence: Carrie and co. still show up at the most mundane gatherings dressed like absolute lunatics, but they’re all dealing with very recognizable issues that come with middle age, long-term marriages and parenthood. I felt like these episodes were anchored by something real. This show is ultimately about friendship, not just the bond between Carrie, Miranda and (sighs) Charlotte, but the relationship between the audience and these characters. I’ve followed them for 23 years. I’m not about to give up now!