BRISTOL, Va. — I usually have no trouble spending money. But as I walked around the Virginia side of downtown Bristol with an imaginary $200 and orders to report on how I “spent” it, I put more thought into shopping.
For one thing, I was afraid I’d later find something that I’d want more than what I was about to “purchase” as I entered and exited shops, galleries, and eateries.
I’ve always been drawn to the gift shop at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and its wide variety of recorded music, books, and locally crafted artwork. I decided not to blow nearly all my play money in one whack on a $180 CD box set of the complete Bristol Sessions.
But I did pretend-spend my biggest chunk of dough at the museum. I opted to spend a full quarter of my allocation for future experiences, not stuff to take home. An individual membership to the museum, with unlimited entry for the year, a 10% discount on gift shop purchases, and two bring-a-friend tickets is $50.
To that I added a four-CD box set featuring highlights of the Bristol Sessions, which came to roughly $30 including tax.
I dropped in at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and dropped $25 on a branded trucker’s cap.
At Cranberry Lane, I picked up: a pint of “Bear jam” (“It’ll make you growl!” claims the label, which spells out blackberry, elderberry, apples, and raspberries) for $7.99; a pint of moonshine pickles for $7.99; a lapel pin modeled after the “Tennessee/Virginia” markers down the middle of State Street for $4.99; and a pack of Beeman’s gum for 99 cents.
I was getting hungry so I walked down to Southern Craft in the Sessions Hotel and got lunch started with an $8 cocktail named for June Carter: Buffalo Trace bourbon, peach schnapps, peach syrup, orange bitters, and a champagne float. (I could only imagine June drinking this from behind a “Jay-pan fan” when she went to Jackson.) With a tip I’d just “spent” $10. I’d need to watch my food order.
This was my first visit to Southern Craft and I’ll definitely be going back. I wanted just about everything on the menu. My waitress suggested brisket, which comes with two sides for $22. I opted for the Killer B, from the smoked sandwiches portion of the menu. The Killer B is brisket on a toasted bun, with peppered bacon, blackberry jam, Stoney Creek BBQ sauce and a bullet of cole slaw on the side. It comes with one side for $13. I picked BBQ beans. I also ordered two extra sides at $2.95 each: fried green tomatoes and sweet potato souffle. Everything was excellent and I had enough leftover to eat for dinner. My food bill, with tax and tip, totaled $26.22.
I walked around a bit more then headed for the car. My last stop, as always, was Blackbird Bakery, where I spent $28.98 on: two slices of caramel cake; three pumpkin pie cookie bars; and one mint brownie. That’s enough to last Mom and me about four days.
And that’s how I recommend a single guy spend $200 on a day trip to downtown Bristol.