ENTER-TV-HOUSE-OF-THE-DRAGON-MCTAVISH-MCT

Graham McTavish stars in ‘House of the Dragon,’ premiering today on HBO. The show, a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel set 200 years before the original, focuses on House Targaryen.

 Ollie Upton/HBO

Anticipation for the first “Game of Thrones” spinoff series has been hotter than a dragon’s breath.

The opening episode of “House of the Dragon,” premiering today on HBO, has everything “Thrones” fans would expect from a sister show — love, betrayal, brutality, battles, sex, shock and, of course, dragons.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video