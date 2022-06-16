The weather was sunny and hot, but kids and parents enjoyed cool drinks, rides and games during Kids Day at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair on Wednesday.
The Fair, which runs through Saturday, has plenty to do for all ages, including music, machines, refreshments, farm animals, games, crafts and a midway full of rides.
Thursday’s schedule starts with Seniors Day at 10 a.m. in the Arts Building, with the Senior Pageant, followed by bingo and lunch provided by KFC. There will be singing, dancing, giveaways and health care vendors set up along the midway.
The musical lineup starts Friday with:
• Blackhawk and Carson Peters & Iron Mountain — Thursday at 8 p.m. — main stage.
• Folk Soul Revival — The Final Revival — Friday at 8 p.m., with openers Mississippi East at 6 p.m. and Brandon Davis at 7 p.m.
• Mix-Tape 80s Tribute Band — Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m., brings back the 80s with music and costumes at the main stage.
The VA-KY District Fair features plenty of other traditional and new events, including:
• Motocross and ATV racing — Thursday ATV Racing 5 p.m. – motocross track, and Friday: Motocross racing 5 p.m. – motocross track.
• New Peoples Bank Jeepalooza — Friday at 7 p.m. near the horse arena. With your gate admission, you can pull right in and put your Jeep on display for all to see. All Jeep models welcome! Best looking Jeep wins a soundbar worth $250; sponsored by Crutchfield.
• Talent competition — 15 and under — Thursday at 6 p.m. in the arts building. 16 and over — Friday at 6 p.m. in the arts building.
Other activities include:
• Beer Garden — Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. at the main stage. Five different beers on tap at ticketed pit area. Must be 21+ to enter and alcohol must be consumed within the designated area.
• Karaoke — Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. on the main stage.
• McDonald’s Farm — Daily. Located between the midway and horse arena.
• Home Economics and Art Exhibits — Daily. Categories include canned goods, including meats and vegetables, pickled foods, relishes, fruit, jams, jellies, baked goods, quilts, adult and child categories for art and photography.
• Vendors/ Food – Daily.
FAIR PASSES
Daily fair passes are: 4 and under — free; 5 to 17 — $5 and 18 and up — $10.
Season passes are: 4 and under — free; 5 to 17 — $20 and 18 and up — $35.
Season passes and reserved seating tickets are available through the website now.
For more information
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vakyfair
Website: http://www.vakyfair.com/