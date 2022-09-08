HILTONS – The seven-piece band, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, will perform at the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hiltons as part of the venue’s concert season, which runs through November.
The band is an old-time ensemble from Rover, Tennessee. According to a release from the Carter Fold, “The Hootenanny plays old-time hillbilly music for the soul. Everyone in the family will enjoy a night of dancing and laughter. Bring your dancing shoes and all your friends and family for a carefree night in the place country music got its’ start — at the foot of the beautiful Clinch Mountains.
“The Hootenanny has performed many times at the Fold. Their first performance nearly brought the house down.”
The group includes members of the Derryberry and Williams families, including Keith Williams (Uncle Shuffelo) on the banjo, tenor banjo and vocals; Austin Derryberry on fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar and harmonica; Brian Derryberry on upright bass and vocals; Conner Derryberry on the banjo, bones and spoons; Emma Jean Williams on autoharp, jug and vocals; Megan Williams on the washboard, kazoo horn, clarinet and vocals; Courtney Derryberry on the guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba.
The band has been known to attend services at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Hiltons following shows at the Fold, the release said. Any updates can be found on the band and the church’s Facebook pages, it said. The Carter Family was instrumental in the church’s history and also is home to the gravesite of A.P. and Sara Carter.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under get in free. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.