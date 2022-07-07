HILTONS — You might consider the Carter Family Fold the home of a weekly hootenanny in Hiltons. But this weekend, it’ll be home to Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Holler Hootenanny, to be exact.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hiltons for yet another return to the Carter Fold.
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Holler Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time ensemble from Rover, Tennessee.
The band is made up of members of the Derryberry and Williams families, including Austin Derryberry on fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar and harmonica; Brian Derryberry on upright bass and vocals; Conner Derryberry on the banjo, bones and spoons; Emma Jean Williams plays autoharp, jug and vocals; Megan Williams on the washboard, kazoo horn, clarinet and vocals; Courtney Derryberry plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba; and Keith Williams (Uncle Shuffelo) on the banjo, tenor banjo and vocals.
The band’s mission is to “relieve stress, give off good vibes and cause a general feeling of well-being in all people, while promoting the awesomeness of old-time music,” the Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Holler Hootenanny website says. The band cites the Carter Family, Gid Tanner, Uncle Dave Macon, the Coon Creek Girls and other old-time bands from years past as musical influences.
The band’s championships include Bluegrass Along the Harpeth, the Dekalb County Fiddlers’ Conventions, the Great Southern Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention, the Uncle Dave Macon Old-Time Music Festival and many others from throughout the South.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; and $2 for children ages 6 to 11. Children younger than 6 get free admittance.