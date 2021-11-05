HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold welcomes the return of the fast-paced, traditional bluegrass and country band, the Hogslop String Band, on Saturday.
The band will perform at the Carter Fold in Hiltons at 7:30 p.m. The Nashville-based band plays old-time bluegrass with a touch of new style and has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Del McCoury and more.
The band includes Gabriel Kelly on the guitar and harmonica, Daniel Binkley on the banjo, Will Harrison on the mandolin and the guitar, and Casey “Pickle” McBride on the washtub bass. Each member also performs vocals for the band.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center Inc. shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free.