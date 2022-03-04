HILTONS — You could say the Carter Family Fold is calling the hogs to open the venue’s 2022 season with the return of the Hogslop String Band.
The old-time-meets-new-era band will perform at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons at 7:30 p.m on Saturday.
The Nashville-based band is rooted in old-time string band music, and, according to the band’s website, blends “country, psych and astounding stamina for an energetic performance.” The Hogslop String band has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Del McCoury and more.
The band got its start as a pickup square dance band in the summer of 2009 and has since won a slew of string band contests throughout the South and performed across the country. The band includes Kevin Martin on the fiddle and vocals, Gabriel Kelley on guitar and vocals, Daniel Binkley on banjo and vocals, and Casey “Pickle” McBride on the washtub bass and vocals.
Saturday night’s show serves as the kickoff to the Carter Family Fold’s 2022 season. The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons.
The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center Inc. shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free.
