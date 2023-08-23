Hogslop String Band

Hogslop String Band will perform at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

 Contributed

HILTONS, Va. — No, it’s not Nebraska. There are no pigs at the Carter Family Fold. But you could say it is indeed hog-calling time at the Hiltons music venue.

The old-time, genre-bending group, the Hogslop String Band, will return to the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2. The high-energy band will return for what is one of its three currently scheduled shows for the remainder of 2023.

Hogslop String Band 2

The genre-bending group with love for old-time music, the Hogslop String Band, will return to the Carter Family Fold.




