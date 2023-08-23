HILTONS, Va. — No, it’s not Nebraska. There are no pigs at the Carter Family Fold. But you could say it is indeed hog-calling time at the Hiltons music venue.
The old-time, genre-bending group, the Hogslop String Band, will return to the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2. The high-energy band will return for what is one of its three currently scheduled shows for the remainder of 2023.
The Nashville-based band is a Carter Family favorite, often appearing on the show schedule multiple times a year. The Fold describes the band as a group that “performs cross-genre music that pushes the boundaries of what old-time music could and should be, blending country, psych and astounding stamina for an energetic performance.”
The Hogslop String Band also melds its wild rock ‘n’ roll style with energy as feverish as a talented Carter Fold flatfooter.
“They thrive on crossing genres, casting off the confines of straight old-time and bluegrass, delving into a deep repertoire of rock, folk, psychedelic, and original numbers that can only be described as, ‘The Hogslop Sound,’” the band’s website says. “It’s clear that these guys are going places, and they've quickly become one of the most unique and exhilarating outfits in live music today."
The musical smorgasbord comes by way of singer and fiddler Kevin Martin; guitarist, harmonica player and singer Gabriel Kelley; mandolin player and singer Will Harrison; banjo player and singer Daniel Binkley; and the bassist, affectionately known as “Pickle."
The band formed in 2009 and set about entering — and winning — every major string band contest in the South, as well as putting on epic, sweat-drenched square dances wherever space allowed, according to a release from the Carter Fold. In 2017, the self-proclaimed “hogs” began writing original songs, shaking constraints of traditional forms, but still lending their old-time sensibility to a fresh new sound, the release said. Since then, the group has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, the Under The Big Sky music festival, Bonaroo, Pilgrimage Music Festival and many other major events and venues. The band was also recently featured in Rolling Stone.
The group released its first official, self-titled studio album in July of 2019. In 2023, the Hogslop string band released two songs, “Highs and Lows” in March, “Hurtin Man” in May, and “Gotta Get Goin’” in June.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work to keep the venue and her family’s music alive. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.
