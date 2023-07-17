HILTONS, Va. — Old time music in the form of a hootenany will return to the Carter Family Fold this weekend.

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

