HILTONS, Va. — Old time music in the form of a hootenany will return to the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band is based out of Bedford County, Tennessee, near Nashville, where Haint Hollow Road — with a side of Keith Williams or “Uncle Shuffelo’s” shuffling banjo style — inspired the lengthy group name.
“We kind of always made fun of his banjo style,” said Austin Derryberry, the band’s fiddle player, in an April interview. “It wasn’t really clawhammer or scrub style. So we just gave it the name ‘shuffelo style.’ From there we got Uncle Shuffelo. The Haint Hollow part comes from a little community pretty close to where we live. Haint Hollow Road goes right by our farm. We put both of them together, and the name stuck.”
The group is a combination of the Derryberry and Williams families. Austin’s wife, Courtney, plays guitar, while his father, Brian, plays bass. Austin’s brother, Conner, plays the banjo. There’s also Megan Gilliam on the washboard, Jean Williams on the autoharp and Keith Williams, who offers vocals and plays the banjo.
The band has racked up numerous awards since its start in 2012.
Uncle Shuffelo was the recipient of the prestigious Uncle Dave Macon Days Heritage Award in 2022. Austin Derryberry played at the Grand Master Fiddle Performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has won well over 10 fiddle championships throughout the years. Various other members have won numerous musical championships and the band has earned various band championships across the south. “After several years of success at contest festivals, the Hootenanny ceased entering band contests after 2018,” the band’s website says.
The old-time band also aims to deliver fast-paced dancing songs at the Carter Fold — where clogging and flatfooting are as essential as the instruments.
“We usually just try to put on a high-energy show, especially for the dancing,” Derryberry said. “We position our sets more towards dancing. We try to put at least one or two gospel numbers in there too. We definitely tweak it for the Fold. But it’s still the full hootenany.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.