HILTONS — The Hillbilly Gypsies will stop in Hiltons this weekend for a return performance at the Carter Family Fold.
The old-time bluegrass and mountain music band will perform on Saturday at the Carter Fold as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
The Hillbilly Gypsies hail from West Virginia and have been weaving together both bluegrass and mountain music tunes since 2001, when the band members first met at a Wednesday night old-time jam in Morgantown, West Virginia. According to the release from the Carter Fold, “Their old-timey approach adds an authentic barn party atmosphere to their shows. Watching the whole band work around the mic is like taking a trip back in time. It’ll sure make you want to get up and dance.”
The group has earned Best Band in West Virginia and Best Band in Morgantown throughout the band’s history. They have also tallied numerous national TV and radio performances (including on BBC TV). The Hillbilly Gypsies have also been featured in national and international publications, and have played festivals around the world.
The Hillbilly Gypsies include the married duo, Trae Buckner (on guitar, clawhammer banjo, harmonica, lead and harmony vocals) and Jamie Lynn Buckner (on lead and harmony vocals). The band also includes Robbie Mann on the fiddle, Levi Houston Sanders on banjo, guitar, autoharp, mandolin and vocals, and Ryan Cramer on upright bass and harmony vocals.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Hwy, Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.