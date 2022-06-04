HILTONS — Most nights at the Carter Family Fold include music and history, but Saturday, June 4th, was a night like none other in Hiltons.
Members of the Outstanding Virginian Award Committee presented Carter Family descendant Rita Forrester with the Outstanding Virginian Award at the place that carries her family’s history and country music’s heritage: the Carter Family Fold.
“This makes all the hard work very much worthwhile,” Forrester said after accepting the honor.
Forrester is the granddaughter of Sara and A.P. Carter, the niece of Maybelle Carter, and the cousin of June Carter Cash. Sara, A.P. and Maybelle Carter formed the original band, the Carter Family, known for its revolutionary recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole.
Today, Forrester is the executive director of the Carter Family Fold and emcees the shows, books the performers, and supervises staff and volunteers at the venue which hosts more than 50,000 visitors from the U.S. and beyond annually.
Outstanding Virginian Committee members John B. Adams Jr., James E. Rich and Charles H. Seilheimer Jr., gave Forrester the highest honor a citizen can earn in the commonwealth on stage at the Carter Fold on Saturday, which Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently dubbed Carter Family Country Music Day in the state of Virginia.
“It gives me great pleasure to present this award to someone who has recently been called a real treasure to Southwest Virginia,” Rich said, “and, I might add, to the commonwealth and the nation.”
Before the show, Forrester hosted a dinner for friends and guests, including the panel members from Richmond, to celebrate the award and to offer up an Appalachian after-church-style supper at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Hiltons. The Carter Family helped build the church in 1906, and it is also home to A.P. and Sara Carter’s gravesites.
Forrester was honored for continuing her family’s music tradition through her work at the historic music venue in the hills of Southwest Virginia. But the legacy of her family — including timeless country classics like “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Wildwood Flower,” and “Keep On The Sunny Side” — is far from lost on Forrester as she continues to carry on the regional music heritage.
“Johnny Cash told me once that no matter what country he went to, everyone knew the Carter Family songs — and they knew every word in English,” Forrester told the Times News at the front of the stage on Saturday night. “He told me that personally and I never forgot it. They gave us so much.”
In true Carter Family Fold fashion, the night also included bluegrass, gospel and country music from Carson Peters and Iron Mountain.
Peters, fresh from NBC’s “The Voice” and a proud regional musician, and the band performed a combination of bluegrass classics like “Orange Blossom Special” and the old Ricky Skaggs tune “All I Ever Loved Was You.”
But first, the band started the night by honoring the three founding family members of country music, whose painted faces over the stage watch over the crowd each Saturday night. Peters and the band started things off with “East Virginia Blues” and “Keep On The Sunnyside.”
For more information on the Carter Family Fold or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/. For more info on Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, go to https://www.carsonandironmt.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/carsonandironmt.