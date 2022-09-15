photos by tessa worley/kingsport times news
Clockwise from top, detail from one of the 60 entries in Rogersville’s Heritage Days quilt show. Members of the Sons of the American Revolution march through downtown. Participants in the children’s parade give a nod to railroad history, the event’s theme. The Tony Gibson Band performs on the Main Stage. An antique truck takes part in the cruise-in. Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte says the festival ‘brings the community together and ... shows the beauty of our town.’