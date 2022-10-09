Halfway through “Hocus Pocus 2,” Bette Midler shouts off a set of direct commands. “Clear the altar, all of you! Clear my stage!” she says, sending everyone around her scurrying.
“And you — try to keep up.”
That last instruction is directed at a petrified four-person rock band, but the same could be said of the sequel itself. Now streaming on Disney+, the movie attempts to echo a rare feat pulled off by its 1993 predecessor: staging a musical number with villainous charisma, narrative action and a sprinkle of spookiness — a formula that reinvented a well-known song as an iconic Halloween movie moment for the film’s legion of fans.
The original “Hocus Pocus” sees Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as sibling witches desperate to extract children’s souls in order to maintain their own youth. The movie’s director, Kenny Ortega, who was fresh off helming “Newsies,” had previously worked with Midler as an assistant choreographer on the 1979 film “The Rose” and pitched everyone on squeezing a song into “Hocus Pocus.” The idea was initially met with some resistance — “This is a movie that puts you on the edge of your seat, and you’re going to stop it for this musical number?” said producer David Kirschner at the time, according to Bustle — but Ortega won out.
“Bette is such a brilliant artist and a courageous spirit, and she isn’t afraid to break the rules when she performs,” Ortega tells The Times. “At the time, I just couldn’t imagine getting all the way through this movie without taking advantage of her musical talent.”
The trio covered Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ 1956 song “I Put a Spell on You.” Composer Marc Shaiman, who regularly collaborated with Midler on her musical performances onscreen and onstage, rearranged the track into a family-friendly showstopper.
“That first verse had to be slower, witchy and mystical,” explains Shaiman. After Midler greeted an onscreen crowd, “the tempo kicks in, and then it’s a full-on Bette Midler performance, with a Tina Turner or Janis Joplin kind of energy and a theatrical orchestration.”
Since Hawkins’ song is notably brief when sped up, “we thought, what can we do to make this pertain to these characters and this actual moment in the movie?” Shaiman recalls. “Bette and I, as we are wont to do, immediately started writing new lyrics. I remember we were very excited about coming up with, ‘Your wretched little lives have all been cursed/ ‘cause of all the witches working, I’m the worst,’ because we love real rhymes.”
Shaiman also added a mysterious call-and-response chant and vocal parts mimicking Midler’s real-life backup singers the Harlettes, which Parker and Najimy learned quickly.
The production only allowed for one day to shoot the elaborate sequence, which included the Sanderson Sisters’ bewitching performance for a costumed crowd at a holiday party and a simultaneous chase scene between three kids, a cat and a zombie.
“We had to work quickly, and since Bette is a consummate live performer, you don’t need to do more than a few takes with her and Kathy and Sarah, and you’ve got it in the bag,” says Ortega.
Though critics panned the movie, the sequence has developed a cultlike popularity over the last three decades as the film has become a Halloween-season staple. The song itself is a regular at drag shows, Disney Parks live events and Midler’s own concerts. Naturally, “Hocus Pocus 2” — in which the Sanderson Sisters are resurrected and hunting down the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts — had to include its own rollicking cover.
“It’s one of the things the fans universally love about the first movie, so we knew it was something they’d be anticipating,” says the sequel’s director, Anne Fletcher, who worked with her longtime music supervisor, Buck Damon, to find the right tune. “He and I went to town on any song under the sun that had the word witch, moon, cat, evil, you name it. I didn’t try to compete with ‘I Put a Spell on You’ because it’s perfect, you can’t compete. I just wanted to find something that absolutely suits the story and is completely fun.”
After debating Queen tracks and the Eurythmics-Aretha Franklin collaboration “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” Blondie’s 1979 release “One Way or Another” — a melodic rock hit rooted in Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry’s encounter with a stalker — “stood out like a sore thumb,” says Fletcher, “since the Sanderson Sisters are looking for someone in particular.”
The lyrics were again tweaked by Shaiman and Midler to fit the plot with more vivid verbs. Because of the song’s construction, “they all had to have three or four rhymes, like, ‘We’re gonna grab ya/ I’ll nab ya/ I’ll jab ya,” says Shaiman.
Once again, the “Hocus Pocus 2” musical number — set during a Sanderson Sisters-themed costume contest, a meta nod to the lasting popularity of these characters — was captured within a day. While performing the cover, Midler, Parker and Najimy reprise their onstage theatrics — swishing skirts, widened eyes, flashy gestures — and, thanks to the call-and-response chant from the first film, entrance a crowd of Halloween festivalgoers into a coordinated flash mob. “It was freezing in Newport (Rhode Island) that night, but the witches were so dialed in and just kept going,” says Fletcher of the shoot. “Once they were done, I stood onstage with a microphone and talked the audience through the moves: ‘Jump! Stare! Walk to the right! Walk to the left!’”
Time will tell if the sequel’s cover of “One Way or Another” becomes Halloween canon like “I Put a Spell on You.”