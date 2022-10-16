TRAVEL-UST-SOUTH-ROMANTIC-SCENERY-DMT

The Botanical Gardens at Asheville is a nonprofit botanical gardens located at 151 W.T. Weaver Blvd.

 Carol R Montoya/Dreamstime/TNS

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.

Savannah, Georgia

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video