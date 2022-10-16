ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia, is full of history, drinks and good food. But the tourist hotspot is also stunningly beautiful. Couples looking to bulk up their photo albums should consider taking a trip down Savannah’s historic River Street for gorgeous riverside views.
For those looking for a fright, Savannah offers several ghost tours as one of the most haunted towns in the U.S.
“Consistently named one of the ‘world’s friendliest cities’ by Condé Nast Traveler readers, this coastal town has a world-class reputation for hospitality and grace,” Visit Savannah said on its website. “Discover all this city has to offer when you book your Savannah getaway.”
Asheville, North Carolina
For the outdoorsy types, Asheville, North Carolina, is home to the amazing Blue Ridge Mountains. With fall finally here, there is no better time to visit.
“Asheville is fortunate to have one of the most dramatic displays of fall foliage in the country,” Explore Asheville said on its website. “Extreme elevations, and more than 100 species of deciduous trees, give the Blue Ridge Mountains one of the longest and most vibrant leaf seasons.”
Asheville is home to its own haunted tours, but most travelers make the trip to hike along the beautiful mountain trails.
St. Augustine, Florida
From beach bums to history buffs, there is something for everyone in St. Augustine, Florida. The nation’s oldest city is home to the Fountain of Youth, a family-friendly pirate museum and much more.
Hot Springs, Arkansas
Arkansas is home to the Hot Springs National Park, a scenic collection of springs and trails sure to brighten any nature lover’s day. The city of Hot Springs is home to incredible local food, music and bed and breakfast nooks dedicated to visitors coming to see the park.
“Hot Springs, Arkansas, gets its name from the naturally thermal spring waters found here,” the city’s website said. “Flowing out of the ground at an average temperature of 143 °F, the hot springs produce almost one million gallons of water each day.”
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Home to Ruby Falls, the Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Rock City Gardens, whiskey distilleries, wine tastings and so much more — Chattanooga is a town that you will be dreaming about years after your vacation visit.