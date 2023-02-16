CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man participated in the CBS television show “Tough As Nails” for a chance to win $200,000 along with other prizes.
The show features skilled trade and blue-collar workers and tests them by having them complete many different challenges.
Twelve people are competing on season four of “Tough As Nails,” which premiered on Jan. 4.
The competition is divided into two parts: the individual and the team components. The winner of the individual competition will receive the Tough As Nails title, $200,000 and a Ford Super-Duty truck.
Each week one person is eliminated from the individual competition, but they remain on the show for the team competition. The cast is split into two teams that compete in different challenges.
For each team competition, they receive $2,000 per person, and the first team to win five challenges will receive a cash bonus of $60,000 or $10,000 per individual.
Church Hill Competitor
One contestant is Church Hill resident Larron Ables, a diesel technician, who lived in Austin, Texas, when he was picked for the show.
After filming the show in the fall of 2021, Ables decided to relocate closer to family, became a Church Hill resident in December 2022, and now works at the John Deere location in Kingsport.
Season four was not the first one that Ables applied for. He said he also applied for seasons two and three. Ables said he wanted to be on the show because he thought he could win and continue the legacy of previous competitors.
“I decided to compete for two reasons,” Ables said. “First of all, it was something that I felt that I could not only compete in, but it was something that I felt I could excel at and even claim the Tough as Nails title. Then the second thing was, it’s just the legacy and the honor that have been set before me in previous seasons with previous contestants, through their willingness to do anything and everything to get the job done and being willing to work long hours to get their hands dirty. I want to be part of that legacy.”
Ables said he loved being on the show.
“Oh, man, I loved every aspect of competing on ‘Tough As Nails,’ ” Ables said. “I loved everything from all of the crew and the cast members, the production guys and how incredible everyone was at their job. But again, being able to have this second family of people that were in the same kind of work and that did the same thing for a living and that took pride in getting dirty every day. I enjoyed every moment of being in that production and being on that show. It was incredible.”
Ables said his favorite individual competition was when they had to build an engine.
“My favorite thing about working as a diesel mechanic is the sound of the diesel engine,” Ables said. “But more than that, I love when people bring machines into the shop whether they’re not running, damaged, broke or whatever it is, and then being able to turn around and fix that machine, get it running and drive it out of the shop.”
Ables is the second diesel mechanic to compete on “Tough as Nails.” During one of the challenges, he got to meet the competition’s first diesel mechanic from season three, Quincey Walker, who was brought back as a challenge expert.
“It’s an honor,” Ables said. “The first diesel technician, Quincey, is an amazing guy. He and I have bonded well. He established kind of a legacy that I want to follow in his footsteps.”
Ables cannot reveal any spoilers leading up to the reveal of the winner in the season finale on Feb. 22. He said winning would feel like an accomplishment.
“For me to win the competition would feel like I finally achieved my goal and that I was finally able to accomplish what I set out to do,” Ables said. “I’ve had a lot of times in life that I come very close, and I fall short, and for me to win it, if that happens, it will feel like I finally set out to do something and accomplish that goal.”
Ables said if he won the money, he would use it to settle down in Tennessee and build a life here.
The show’s eighth episode will air on Feb. 15. In the seventh episode, Ables was still a competitor in the individual competition, and his team Savage Crew had four challenge wins to the other team’s three.
The final two episodes will be aired on CBS and Paramount + on Feb. 22.